NewsReal EstateArchitecture & DesignMovies & TVVancouver HomesUrbanized

"Just pretentious enough": Popular "Schitt's Creek" landmark selling for $2.3M (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jun 17 2022, 8:45 pm
"Just pretentious enough": Popular "Schitt's Creek" landmark selling for $2.3M (PHOTOS)
realtor.ca | @SchittsCreek/Twitter

If you’re a fan of Schitt’s Creek and you want to own a piece of the show to cherish forever, it happens to be selling for a couple million right now.

The building that was the home of Rose Apothecary — the town shop dreamed up by Dan Levy’s character David Rose on the hit Canadian show — is up for sale for $2,349,000. The shop was co-owned by Rose’s business-partner-turned-husband Patrick Brewer.

Featuring two storeys, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 3,959 sq ft of floor space, the brick building is actually a home — which you don’t see much of on the show — which has an attached storefront and is located in Uxbridge, Ontario.

schitts creek apothecary

299 Regional Highway 47, Uxbridge (realtor.ca)

Listed on realtor.ca, the listing states that the building is situated on a prime corner lot with “excellent exposure.”

299 Regional Highway 47, Uxbridge (realtor.ca)

The building had a lot of history even before being featured on the Emmy award-winning show as it’s over 100 years old.

schitts apothecary

299 Regional Highway 47, Uxbridge (realtor.ca)

It features pine baseboards and trims, a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, stained glass windows, and a beautiful garden.

299 Regional Highway 47, Uxbridge (realtor.ca)

“Access the storefront from inside and make your way up to the beautiful workshop/showroom with the potential to be converted into an additional apartment.”

schitts creek apothecary

299 Regional Highway 47, Uxbridge (realtor.ca)

A big aspect of Schitt’s Creek chronicled the journey Rose took to get Rose Apothecary into shape, which in turn led to his relationship with Brewer, and it featured an iconic scene where Brewer performed a cover of the Tina Turner song “Simply the Best” which had everyone in tears.

299 Regional Highway 47, Uxbridge (realtor.ca)

Brewer also has a funny line specifically about Rose Apothecary when he said, “Rose Apothecary. You know, it’s just pretentious enough.”

For more info on this perfectly pretentious building, visit realtor.ca

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Architecture & Design
+ Movies & TV
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.