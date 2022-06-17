If you’re a fan of Schitt’s Creek and you want to own a piece of the show to cherish forever, it happens to be selling for a couple million right now.

The building that was the home of Rose Apothecary — the town shop dreamed up by Dan Levy’s character David Rose on the hit Canadian show — is up for sale for $2,349,000. The shop was co-owned by Rose’s business-partner-turned-husband Patrick Brewer.

Featuring two storeys, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 3,959 sq ft of floor space, the brick building is actually a home — which you don’t see much of on the show — which has an attached storefront and is located in Uxbridge, Ontario.

Listed on realtor.ca, the listing states that the building is situated on a prime corner lot with “excellent exposure.”

The building had a lot of history even before being featured on the Emmy award-winning show as it’s over 100 years old.

It features pine baseboards and trims, a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, stained glass windows, and a beautiful garden.

“Access the storefront from inside and make your way up to the beautiful workshop/showroom with the potential to be converted into an additional apartment.”

A big aspect of Schitt’s Creek chronicled the journey Rose took to get Rose Apothecary into shape, which in turn led to his relationship with Brewer, and it featured an iconic scene where Brewer performed a cover of the Tina Turner song “Simply the Best” which had everyone in tears.

Brewer also has a funny line specifically about Rose Apothecary when he said, “Rose Apothecary. You know, it’s just pretentious enough.”

For more info on this perfectly pretentious building, visit realtor.ca