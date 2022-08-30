It’s that time of the year when students from all over the world say goodbye to their families to embark on a journey of higher education in BC’s Lower Mainland.

While it’s an exciting adventure, for many, arriving in Vancouver can be incredibly scary.

We have combed through the best tips and tricks for those who have never stepped foot in the city before, and we hand-picked some amazing places you must see before your busy college or uni life begins!

First of all, welcome! Second, carry an umbrella, because you’ll never know when you need it.

Visit Canada Place and then take the ferry to North Vancouver

The Canada Place building is designed to look like a huge ship. It serves as a cruise ship terminal, hotel, and convention center. Take a walk around the pier and look over to the other side of the water to see a panoramic view of North Vancouver.

You can catch a ferry from the Waterfront Station for the marketplace in Lonsdale Quay in North Vancouver, where you can find fresh, local fruits, chocolate fudge, and a lot of food.

Be sure to make your way there this Friday night to catch the last Shipyards Live session of the year.

Wait for the historical Gastown Clock chime

Gastown is the oldest commercial neighbourhood in Vancouver, complete with heritage buildings and cobblestone pathways for you history buffs out there.

This famous cobblestone crossroad at Carrall and Water Street in Gastown gives you a view of the iconic Hotel Europe.

Join the crowd and wait for the steam clock show, which chimes every 15 minutes.

Hit Robson Street for shopping, food, and art

Robson Street hosts over a whopping 150 flagship stores and restaurants. Keep walking along the street until you make your way to Robson Square. Stop by the Vancouver Art Gallery and enjoy a quick meal from the many food trucks there.

Winter is coming in Vancouver, so you should also be sure to visit the Robson Square ice rink for an affordable winter wonderland experience. They even do skate rentals!

Rent a bike and make your way through Stanley Park

Stanley Park is on a massive peninsula to the North West of downtown Vancouver and is the perfect place to spend a day if you enjoy the outdoors.

The park offers many things to do such as exploring the totem poles (monumental carvings) at Brockton Point or visiting the Vancouver Aquarium. Or you can go for a run or bike on the paved seawall surrounding the park or go searching for the Lost Lagoon.

While exploring the park is free, renting a bike will cost you a few bucks.

Find out where to rent a bike here.

Watch classic world cinema at Cinematheque

The Cinematheque exhibits over 500 curated Canadian and world films annually. It is the place to experience essential cinema. At $10 a ticket for students, film buffs can watch classics, historical films, revivals, restorations, avant-garde, and mere masterpieces of the cinematic world.

Look out for the monthly calendar where they publish showtimes.

Address: 1131 Howe Street, Vancouver

Make your way to every beach in Vancouver

Here is a list of popular beaches in Vancouver’s core:

English Bay and Sunset Beach – located in the West End neighbourhood, perfect area to watch the sunset

Kitsilano Beach – grassy patches, volleyball grounds, and a heated pool three times larger than an Olympic pool

Jericho Beach – views of the North Shore Mountains and downtown

Spanish Banks – quiet and least crowded, perfect for picnics

Wreck Beach – clothing optional, at the western tip of Vancouver, near UBC

Challenge yourself to complete the Grouse Grind hike

Every Vancouverite enjoys a good, relaxing hike through the lush green forests of BC. As a student, you’re bound to visit one such fun hiking adventure with your friends.

For the fitness lovers who crave a challenge, there’s no better place than the Grouse Grind.

The 2.5-long trail might seem daunting at first, but many love doing it so much they go a few times a week!

You might want to flaunt your journey on Instagram. We’ve got your back there too.

Just check the mountain conditions before you go and dress appropriately.

Stock up on farm fruits at Granville Island

This one’s not just for the fish lovers but all those who like a nice day out. On weekends the famous Granville Island is packed with families who spend their day shopping for fresh fruits in the Granville Island Market or line up for Lee’s Donuts.

The spot offers so many more things like live outdoor performances, kids’ toy stores, and a stunning view of downtown as you binge on some salmon by the sea.

Be careful, though! The seagulls may attack you.

Please your hungry stomach at Richmond Night Market

As one of the very few outdoor events that take place at night, the Richmond Night Market is a must-visit on this list. The place runs from April to the end of October, and each year visitors are impressed with the variety of food, shops, and fun it offers.

The market has plenty of funky foods like flying cup noodles or cloud-like mochi donuts. If you want to get too crazy, you can drink milk tea straight out of a baby bottle.

Now is the perfect time to visit the market before they close it for the year!

Join your Indian friends on a trip to Surrey

For my Indian folks out there, this one is for you. If you miss homemade food, Surrey would be your savoury saviour. You can find chaat, traditional South Indian thali (platter), and authentic Hyderabadi Biryani.

Rumour has it, there may be all-you-can-eat buffet options to try newer Indian dishes (that aren’t just butter chicken).

Be sure to try Tandoori Flame, North America’s largest Indian buffet.

What do you think of this list? Are there any places we missed? Add more in the comments below!