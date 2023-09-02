Here are 5 hikes in BC recommended by Vancouverites (VIDEO)

BC is home to some gorgeous and equally terrifying hikes, and there is something for everyone on the expertise scale.

We talked to some Vancouverites around town who told us about some of their favourite hikes in BC. Watch this video to find out.

Do these hikes at your own risk.

This three-peak trail stretch is definitely no easy feat. Complete with ladders, ropes, and steep staircases, this 6.1km hike is an adventurer’s dream. While it is possible to do all three peaks on the same day, it may take you over six hours, depending on your fitness level. Alternatively, you can do only the first or second peak, which takes approximately 2.5 hours to the top and back.

Where: Squamish

#hikebc #vancouverhikes #vancouvertodo #vancity ♬ Made You Look – Meghan Trainor @hicks.twins You heard that right… the lookout point most of Vancouver still thinks is “closed” since the pandemic started… is open (and very easy to access). 🌲 This is a perfect trail for any beginner hiker, or someone just wanting to clear their head and get out of the city for a little bit. Quarry Rock offers great views and is the perfect day trip for the whole family! If you can go during the weekdays and it is much quieter than weekends. And remember… HIKE OUT what you HIKE IN.. aka DO NOT LEAVE GARBAGE AT THE LOOKOUT ⚠️⚠️ #explorebc

This easy but popular trail is a good option for beginner-to-intermediate hikers. It is moderately challenging, is about 4 km out and back, and offers beautiful views of the Deep Cove on the North Shore.

Where: North Vancouver

Mount Seymour Park has 14 trails of varying lengths and difficulty. The popular Mount Seymour trail is a moderately difficult trail that winds for four kilometres at an elevation of 450 metres. From the summit, you can catch breathtaking views of the lower mainland, the Gulf Islands and Vancouver Island. Bonus perk: This is a great spot for blueberry picking.

Where: North Vancouver

This 2.9 km almost-vertical hike is nicknamed ” Mother Nature’s Stairmaster” and takes nearly three hours to complete. While the 800-metre incline might take your breath away, the view is even more breathtaking. Get on this grind only if you are up for a challenge. It is important to note that this hike isn’t open year-round, so if you want to do it, you better hurry before the fall!

Where: North Vancouver

The longest hike on this list, this 30 km trail would take hikers about 11 hours to complete out and back. Generally considered a challenging route, this trail is great for experienced hikers and backpackers. However, dogs are not allowed on this trail. Once at the peak, the Panorama Ridge hike, which looks over the Pacific Ranges, will give you some of the best nature views you’ve ever seen.

Where: Surrey