Popular pizza cone chain opens in Toronto and they're giving out free food

KONZ Pizza has opened its first Toronto location, and to celebrate, they’ll be giving out free pizza cones this Friday.

The popular pizza chain, known for its creative take on the traditional dish, will be handing out its cones for free at its 1029 King Street West storefront.

Eager customers wanting to try it for themselves can jump on the deal on October 15 from 12 pm to 3 pm.

This is the only Konz Pizza location in the city, but they will be opening a second Toronto location at 718 Bathurst Street sometime in Spring 2022.

They will also be opening restaurants in Mississauga and Barrie in December 2021. For all their current and future locations, click here.

Free pizza cones

When: October 15 from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Where: 1029 King Street West