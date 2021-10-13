A Mac and Cheese Festival is coming back to Toronto next weekend

Street Eats Market is bringing back the ultimate cheesy food fest next weekend, and it’s sure to satisfy your mac and cheese dreams.

On October 23 and 24, Street Eats Market will be hosting their annual Mac and Cheese festival, serving creative renditions of the classic cuisine.

Vendors have yet to be released, but guests can expect to be blown away by the list of choices at their disposal.

For the next few weeks, Street Eats Market has many food events lined up like their Poutine festival and Sweets fest!

For more information, check out their website.