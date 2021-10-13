FoodHalloweenFood News

Get Halloween inspired bubble tea drinks in Toronto

Karen Doradea
Oct 13 2021, 7:55 am
Get Halloween inspired bubble tea drinks in Toronto
Dare to take a sip? Presotea Canada has unleashed two limited-edition Halloween-themed bubble tea drinks for the spooky season.

Pick your poison. These dreadfully delicious drinks are not for the faint of heart, but they do look good.

 

Vampire Latte, filled with red and black pearls or the Devil Burned Coffee Slush with that cookie crunch?

Bubble tea fans can get their hands on these drinks at all locations across Ontario and Quebec only for a limited time.

This will surely put you in the Halloween spirit.

