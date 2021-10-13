Get Halloween inspired bubble tea drinks in Toronto

Dare to take a sip? Presotea Canada has unleashed two limited-edition Halloween-themed bubble tea drinks for the spooky season.

Pick your poison. These dreadfully delicious drinks are not for the faint of heart, but they do look good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Presotea Canada (@presoteacanada)

Vampire Latte, filled with red and black pearls or the Devil Burned Coffee Slush with that cookie crunch?

You might also like: Popular Toronto egg sandwich shop has opened two new locations

This Toronto spot makes traditional Dalgona candy seen on Squid Game

10 fall-inspired treats and desserts to try in Toronto this October

Bubble tea fans can get their hands on these drinks at all locations across Ontario and Quebec only for a limited time.

This will surely put you in the Halloween spirit.