What's open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Day 2021

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, your Christmas plans may have changed. If you’re just looking for something to do and need to know what’s open and closed on the holiday, we’ve got you covered.
Just a friendly reminder that Ontario’s COVID-19 capacity restrictions are in effect, limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people and spaces like malls and attractions at 50% capacity.
While most of the city will be shuttered over the stat holiday, here’s what’s opened and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto.
Closed
- Government office and banks
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
- Banks
TTC
Plan accordingly! The TTC will operate on a Sunday schedule with subway service and most bus routes starting at 8 am on Christmas Day. On Boxing Day, the TTC is running on its Holiday schedule and will begin at 6 am.
Open Attractions
- Movie theatres: Check your local listings for showtimes.
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (288 Bremner Boulevard): 10 am to 8 pm. Note that holidays are exceptionally busy at this attraction, so it’s best to arrive early.
- The Bentway (250 Fort York Boulevard)
- High Park Zoo: From 9 am to 5 pm.
- Ontario Place (955 Lake Shore Boulevard West): 6 am to 11 pm
- Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Road): 10:30 am to 4:30 pm
Closed attractions:
- Ontario Science Centre
- Canada’s Wonderland
- Royal Ontario Museum
- CN Tower
- Art Gallery of Ontario
- Hockey Hall of Fame
- Aga Khan Museum
- Gardiner Museum
- Bata Shoe Museum
- Museum of Illusions
- stackt Market
Grocery Stores
While many will be closed on Christmas, these grocery stores will be open.
- Rabba (various locations): open 24 hours
- The Kitchen Table: (10 Queens Quay West): 6 am to 12 am;
- The Kitchen Table: (389 Spadina Road): 7 am to 12 am
- The Kitchen Table (705 King Street West): 6 am to 2 am
- The Food Depot: (155 Dupont Street): open 24 hours
- Galleria Supermarket: (7040 Yonge Street): 24 hours
- Galleria Supermarket (865 York Mills Road): 7 am to 10 pm
- Galleria Supermarket (558 Yonge Street): 8 am to 10 pm
- Galleria Supermarket (351 Bloor Street West): 8 am to 10 pm
- Summerhill Market (various locations): 9 am to 1 pm
LCBO and Beer Stores
All LCBO and Beer Stores will be closed on Christmas Day. But take note: The Beer Store will be open on Boxing Day at select locations.
Malls
Open
- Pacific Mall (4300 Steeles Avenue East): 11 am to 8 pm
Closed
- Square One Shopping Centre
- Toronto Premium Outlets
- Bramalea City Centre
- Vaughan Mills
- CF Markville
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Eaton Centre
- CF Don Mills
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Hillcrest Mall
- Upper Canada Mall
- Promenade
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- Dufferin Mall
- Sherway Gardens
- Bayview Village Shops
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkville Village