What's open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Day 2021

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, your Christmas plans may have changed. If you’re just looking for something to do and need to know what’s open and closed on the holiday, we’ve got you covered.

Just a friendly reminder that Ontario’s COVID-19 capacity restrictions are in effect, limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people and spaces like malls and attractions at 50% capacity.

While most of the city will be shuttered over the stat holiday, here’s what’s opened and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto.

Closed

Government office and banks

Libraries

Mail delivery

Banks

TTC

Plan accordingly! The TTC will operate on a Sunday schedule with subway service and most bus routes starting at 8 am on Christmas Day. On Boxing Day, the TTC is running on its Holiday schedule and will begin at 6 am.

Open Attractions

Movie theatres: Check your local listings for showtimes.

Check your local listings for showtimes. Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (288 Bremner Boulevard) : 10 am to 8 pm. Note that holidays are exceptionally busy at this attraction, so it’s best to arrive early.

: 10 am to 8 pm. Note that holidays are exceptionally busy at this attraction, so it’s best to arrive early. The Bentway (250 Fort York Boulevard)

High Park Zoo : From 9 am to 5 pm.

: From 9 am to 5 pm. Ontario Place (955 Lake Shore Boulevard West): 6 am to 11 pm

6 am to 11 pm Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Road): 10:30 am to 4:30 pm

Closed attractions:

Ontario Science Centre

Canada’s Wonderland

Royal Ontario Museum

CN Tower

Art Gallery of Ontario

Hockey Hall of Fame

Aga Khan Museum

Gardiner Museum

Bata Shoe Museum

Museum of Illusions

stackt Market

Grocery Stores

While many will be closed on Christmas, these grocery stores will be open.

LCBO and Beer Stores

All LCBO and Beer Stores will be closed on Christmas Day. But take note: The Beer Store will be open on Boxing Day at select locations.

Malls

Open

Pacific Mall (4300 Steeles Avenue East): 11 am to 8 pm

Closed