These are The Beer Store hours for the holiday season

With the holiday season in full swing, the Beer Store will be adjusting its holiday hours this weekend until the new year.

To ensure customers are stocked up this season, hours at the Beer Store will be changed for the holidays. Select stores will open on Boxing Day from 11 am to 5 pm.

On December 24, select stores will open at 9 am, while others will open at 10 am.

All stores will be closed on December 25 and January 1. All stores will close at 6 pm on December 31.

For the full list of locations and their hours, click here.

The LCBO has also released its holiday hours, offering customers more chances to stock up on their booze for the holiday season.