Here are the LCBO store hours for the holiday season

Christmas is just a few days away, and the LCBO will be adjusting its holiday hours starting next week and into the new year.

On December 25 and January 1, the LCBO will be closed for the holidays and operate from 9 am to 6 pm on Christmas Eve.

Select stores will be open on December 26 and operating on reduced hours. On New Year’s Eve, all stores will be open and select stores will operate on extended hours.

If you’re in a hurry, the LCBO offers Same-Day pick-up. Just make sure to place an order online at least three hours before closing on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Make sure to also grab a free test kit at one of the participating LCBO locations. Out of the 100 LCBO locations participating, six are located in Toronto, three in Etobicoke, four in North York and eight in Scarborough.

For the full list of stores, click here.

The LCBO encouraged shoppers to stock up on their holiday bottles early this month due to ongoing global supply chain issues.

Get your favourite champagne before you’re left to ring in the New Year with a different option in hand.