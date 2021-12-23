Toronto releases 14,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments

The City of Toronto has released 14,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Thursday morning for the New Year’s weekend.

According to a city release, as of 8 am on December 23, the appointments were made available on the Ontario booking platform for times between January 1 and January 3.

“We are working at war-time speed throughout the holidays to help people get their third COVID-19 vaccine dose,” said Mayor John Tory in the release.

“Thank you to all members of Team Toronto working on New Year’s weekend to help more than 14,000 more people get their booster dose as soon as possible.”

The city also noted that more than 25% of eligible Toronto residents over 18 have now received their third vaccine dose from Team Toronto as of December 23.

Booking appointments have been an almost impossible task for some due to a shortage of available times. The city reminds its residents that there are more than 515 pharmacies across the city offering first, second, and third doses in addition to Toronto-run clinics.

You might also like: Justin Trudeau self-monitoring after staff test positive for COVID-19

Ontarians aged 18 and up now eligible to book COVID-19 booster doses

Canada expanding benefits for workers affected by COVID and lockdowns

“Given the emergence of the new Omicron variant and ongoing community transmission of the Delta variant, TPH urges eligible residents to book their third-dose appointment as soon as possible to ensure they have an extra layer of protection against COVID-19,” said the city.

“Residents who have not yet received their first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose are encouraged to do so.”

As of this week, those 18 and older who received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least three months, 84 days ago, are eligible to book a third dose.

If you struggle to get through on any of the websites, you can call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1‑833‑943‑3900.