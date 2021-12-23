Ontario has reported 5,790 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, making it the highest single-day count ever reported in the province.

Of the new cases reported, 1,527 are in Toronto. This is the highest number of cases ever reported in Ontario since the pandemic began. The previous highest single-day count was during the third wave on April 16, when 4,812 cases were reported.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, out of the 440 people hospitalized, 304 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 136 are fully vaccinated.

There are 169 people in the ICU due to the virus, 137 of them are not fully vaccinated or their status is unknown and 32 are fully vaccinated.

You might also like: Ontarians aged 18 and up now eligible to book COVID-19 booster doses

Ontario reports more than 4,300 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Toronto releases 14,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments

To date, the province has administered 26,113,307 vaccine doses, 90.6% of Ontarians 12 and older have one dose and 87.9% have two. Those who are not fully vaccinated represent 22.8% of the province’s total population.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated represent 22.8% of Ontario’s total population and amount to 1,193 of Ontario’s 5,790 new reported cases. 205 cases are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 23, 2021

This week, the province opened up its booking portal to anyone over the age of 18 who is three months past their second COVID-19 vaccine, to book their third dose.

They are working to expand capacity to accommodate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, in light of the Omicron variant.