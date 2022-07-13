EventsSummerMapped

Toronto's Underpass Park Farmers Market in Corktown now open every Thursday

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Jul 13 2022, 8:00 pm
Toronto's Underpass Park Farmers Market in Corktown now open every Thursday
Underpass Park Farmers Market
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Dance Ontario DanceWeekend'22

Fri, July 15, 5:00pm

Dance Ontario DanceWeekend'22
'Til Then - an Eclipse Theatre Company Production

Sun, July 17, 8:00pm

'Til Then - an Eclipse Theatre Company Production
Culture Outdoor Summer Market

Fri, July 22, 11:00am

Culture Outdoor Summer Market
Tiny Home Show

Thu, August 4, 11:00am

Tiny Home Show

There’s no better way to usher in the summer than a trip to the Underpass Park Farmers Market in Toronto. Between local vendors, live music, and grandiose murals, it’s your one-stop shop for all of your seasonal needs.

This not-for-profit, volunteer-run community market is open every Thursday from 4 to 7:30 pm, rain or shine. You can find it below the iconic Corktown underpass at 29 Lower River Street.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adrian Jones (@aj.toronto)

This year’s local vendors feature a little something for everyone. 

For those looking to enjoy an ethnic culinary experience, Fatima Cooks specializes in South Asian delicacies, sourcing their ingredients locally from Ontario farmers, and whipping up dishes using generational recipes. 

On a warm summer day, what’s better than a frozen dessert? 

Among the bevy of dessert options on site is Ernie’s Icebox, crafting handmade, proudly local ice cream sandwiches. New and exciting flavours are introduced regularly, such as the Cherry Cheesecake and their fan favourite, PB&J! 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toronto Food Girl (@to.foodgirl)

For those looking to do some local produce shopping, you’ve come to the right place.

Of the several quality options to choose from is County Left Farm, owned by Angelina Reesor and Kyle Warren who happened to have met at a farmers market themselves. They began to harvest produce together out of their own three-acre farm, growing kale, beets, and radishes among others, which are fresh and available for purchase at the market.

You can quench your thirst with a selection of summer beverages from vendors like Saulter Street Brewery, featuring English Ale or strawberry sours, and Palatine Hills Winery, offering Niagara region red and white wines. The local drinks accompanied by live music give the underpass a true summer vibe.

For a full list of vendors, visit the Underpass Park Farmers Market official website.

Underpass Park Farmers Market

When: Thursdays, 4:00 to 7:30 pm, through October 2022

Where: 29 Lower River Street, Corktown, Toronto

Admission: Free

 

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Itai BuenahoraItai Buenahora
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Mapped
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.