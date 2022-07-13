There’s no better way to usher in the summer than a trip to the Underpass Park Farmers Market in Toronto. Between local vendors, live music, and grandiose murals, it’s your one-stop shop for all of your seasonal needs.

This not-for-profit, volunteer-run community market is open every Thursday from 4 to 7:30 pm, rain or shine. You can find it below the iconic Corktown underpass at 29 Lower River Street.

This year’s local vendors feature a little something for everyone.

For those looking to enjoy an ethnic culinary experience, Fatima Cooks specializes in South Asian delicacies, sourcing their ingredients locally from Ontario farmers, and whipping up dishes using generational recipes.

On a warm summer day, what’s better than a frozen dessert?

Among the bevy of dessert options on site is Ernie’s Icebox, crafting handmade, proudly local ice cream sandwiches. New and exciting flavours are introduced regularly, such as the Cherry Cheesecake and their fan favourite, PB&J!

For those looking to do some local produce shopping, you’ve come to the right place.

Of the several quality options to choose from is County Left Farm, owned by Angelina Reesor and Kyle Warren who happened to have met at a farmers market themselves. They began to harvest produce together out of their own three-acre farm, growing kale, beets, and radishes among others, which are fresh and available for purchase at the market.

You can quench your thirst with a selection of summer beverages from vendors like Saulter Street Brewery, featuring English Ale or strawberry sours, and Palatine Hills Winery, offering Niagara region red and white wines. The local drinks accompanied by live music give the underpass a true summer vibe.

For a full list of vendors, visit the Underpass Park Farmers Market official website.

Underpass Park Farmers Market

When: Thursdays, 4:00 to 7:30 pm, through October 2022

Where: 29 Lower River Street, Corktown, Toronto

Admission: Free