5 Toronto food events happening this week: July 11 to 17

Cheers to another week filled with fun and delicious foodie events in Toronto. When it comes to variety, the city never falters.

There’s a little bit of everything for the city to enjoy. With drinks, savoury eats and sweet treats, head out and enjoy the summer air.

Here’s what’s up in the Toronto food scene this week:

Margapalooza, Canada’s largest margarita festival, is back this year at all Lone Star Texas Grill locations across Ontario. The fun summer event is running until September 6 and features up to 22 mouth-watering cocktails with almost 10 new flavours to treat your tastebuds to.

Expect flavours like Salty Pickle, Mango Habanero, Rocket Man with a Rocket Popsicle, Fuzzy Peach, and Churro-rita.

When: Until September 6

Where: Lonestar locations across Ontario

You don’t need to fly south to experience the tropics! A Sol Summer Party is coming to RendezViews where you can eat and drink like you’re on vacation.

When: July 16 at 4 pm

Where: RendezViews – 229 Richmond Street West

Little India Food Tour Explore Toronto’s Little India in a culture-rich and vibrant foodie tour. Along with a guided walk, guests will have the chance to step into the kitchen with a professional chef and get hands-on experience. Guests will have the chance to dine on some of the best Indian cuisines in Toronto. When: July 14

Where: Gerrard Street

Enjoy the best eats from over 25 different food and drink vendors. There are over 100 menu items and drinks to enjoy. Expect special guest appearances, games, and family-friendly activities.

When: July 15 to 17

Where: STC – 500 Progress Avenue

Street Eats Block Party

Street Eats Market is hosting a food-filled fest in Mississauga with a ton of food offerings from a handful of vendors. Great vibes and amazing food, what more can you ask for?

When: July 17

Where: 1525 Samuelson Circle