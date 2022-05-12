8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: May 13 to 15
There’s a lot to do in Toronto this weekend, especially for music lovers. Whether you’re into punk rock or opera, there are loads of events in various music genres.
Start the weekend early with Jazz Night at Ripley’s Aquarium on Friday then check out the production of an opera by Mozart.
As for food, there’s a pop-up of a popular bakery that’s opening this week, as well as an unforgettable all-you-can-eat experience at Eataly.
Eat your way through Eataly
What: Have you ever walked through Eataly and thought, “I could eat everything here.” Well, now you can. “SpringFest 2022: Best of Eataly Edition” lets you taste everything from regional pizza to fresh pasta from over 30 tasting stations. There’s entertainment, unlimited food, and unlimited drinks so you can try regional Italian wines from over five bars. There’s also karaoke and pasta-making demonstrations. Buy your ticket here.
When: May 13
Time: 6 pm to 11 pm
Where: Eataly, Manulife Centre, 55 Bloor Street West
Price: $165
Friday Night Jazz Ripley’s
What: Enjoy live music and cocktails at Ripley’s Aquarium during Jazz Night. Held on the second Friday of the month, this family-friendly event lets you explore the museum after hours while you sip on a drink of your choice.
When: From May 13 and every second Friday of the month
Time: 7 pm to 11 pm
Where: Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada
Price: Adult $44, youth (six to 13) and senior (65+) $29, child (three to five) $12.50
Enjoy patio season
What: Escape the city’s hustle and bustle and head to EPOCH Bar and Kitchen Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton Toronto. The lush greenery makes it feel like a secret garden where you can relax and try seasonal cocktails like Lychee Queen and Magic Hour. Book a table here.
Where: EPOCH Bar and Kitchen Terrace, The Ritz-Carlton Toronto, 181 Wellington Street
Go to a classical music festival
What: Founded in 2016, the Toronto Bach Festival celebrates Johan Sebastian Bach’s work with brilliant live performances and a public lecture to learn more about the famous German composer.
When: May 13 to 15
Time: Varies
Where: Eastminster United Church, 310 Danforth Avenue, and St. Andrew’s Church, 73 Simcoe Street
Price: $45
Go to an Avril Lavigne concert
What: It’s time to put on eyeliner and a studded belt because Canada’s punk rock princess Avril Lavigne is heading to Toronto as part of her Bite Me 2022 Canada Tour. The “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi” singer is touring with Grandson and Mod Sun and will be performing at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.
When: May 13
Time: 7 pm
Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum, 45 Manitoba Drive
Order yummy treats
What: Soft Dough Co. will be opening the doors to its two-month pop-up store at stackt market. The bakery known for its Basque Burnt Cheesecake and Madeleine’s will also be selling food, art, and lifestyle goods from BIPOC-led small businesses.
When: From May 14
Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 pm to 6:30 pm
Where: stackt market, 28 Bathurst Street
Check out a musical
What: If you loved the novel and movie, then you can’t miss Legally Blonde the Musical at Al Green Theatre. With music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, watch Elle Woods tackle “stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.”
When: May 12 to 15
Time: Thursday to Saturday 7:30 pm, Saturday to Sunday 1:30 pm
Where: Al Green Theatre, 750 Spadina Avenue
Price: Adult $35, student 425, closing show $40
The Magic Flute
What: The Magic Flute will whisk you away in Mozart’s fantastical world “as the intrepid Tamino sets out to save the kidnapped Princess Pamina.” The opera is directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus with the set and costume designed by Myung Hee Cho.
When: Until May 21
Time: Varies
Where: Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, 145 Queen Street West
Price: From $65