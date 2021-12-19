TTC is keeping the windows rolled down on buses starting this weekend

The TTC is using a fresh strategy aboard its buses now amidst growing COVID-19 cases in the province.

On Saturday, December 18, a TTC rep shared the news on Twitter.

“Starting this weekend, windows on TTC buses will be open when the vehicles go into service,” they said.

Yes, it may be cooler on board, but on the smaller vehicles, air circulation/ventilation is key.

“Yes, it may be cooler on board, but on the smaller vehicles, air circulation/ventilation is key,” they said. “…Improved airflow and ventilation are the best courses of action for enclosed settings.”

“This is not our normal practice. But obviously, these are not normal times,” they said.

The rep took the time to answer questions on their Twitter thread, sharing more information about the new policy.

According to the rep, windows will not be “fixed open” for now. Also, customers may make the call to close windows if the wind or temperature is too much and the HVAC will “hopefully compensate as best it can” if they’re closed.

On Friday, December 18, Ontario announced more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases with 759 in Toronto.