Ontario reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Ontario reported 3,124 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and five new deaths.

The seven-day rolling average is 1,914. Of the new cases, 759 are in Toronto.

COVID-19 cases have more than doubled in the last week, the province reported 1,453 infections last Friday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 874 new cases are in unvaccinated individuals, who make up 23.0% of the population. In addition, 130 of the new infections have an unknown or partial vaccine status.

Across Ontario, 358 people are hospitalized. Of those, 273 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 85 are fully vaccinated.

There are 157 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 33 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 25,006,030 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 90.4% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 87.7% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 642,465 COVID-19 infections and 10,107 deaths.