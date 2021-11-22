Everything you need to know about the TTC service cuts

TTC routes across Toronto began experiencing service cuts on Monday morning as the implementation of the transit agency’s vaccine mandate caused a drop in active employees.

On November 22, the subway’s Bloor-Danforth line, one streetcar route, and more than 50 bus routes introduced temporary service cuts as unvaccinated TTC workers and those who refused to disclose their vaccine status were put on unpaid leave.

The Bloor-Danforth line now has reduced service at all times from Monday to Friday. In the daytime, service will be reduced from every three to four minutes to every four minutes. In the evenings, service will be reduced from every six minutes to every seven to eight minutes.

According to the TTC, as of Sunday, November 21, 92% of the agency’s 15,061 active employees shared their COVID-19 vaccination status, saying the “vast majority” are fully vaccinated.

“As we expected, in the last week, we have seen hundreds of additional employees submit their proof of vaccination,” said TTC CEO Rick Leary. “That means we can start putting additional service back on the road over and above what has been scheduled. We are continuing to prioritize our busiest corridors during our busiest times, and today, in spite of the changes, we are delivering 97% of last Sunday’s scheduled service. We are focused on providing reliable, dependable service to our customers.”

In September, the transit agency announced that employees who do not share their vaccine status by the end of the day on November 20 would be placed on an unpaid leave of absence until they complete their vaccine course. Any employees who are not fully vaccinated by the end of the year will be let go.

“The safety of our employees and our customers remains our top priority, and we know that getting vaccinated is one of the most important things that people can do to put the pandemic behind us,” Leary said.” That is why compliance with our Mandatory Vaccination Policy is so important. I want to thank all the employees who have complied with the Policy, and I want to thank all our customers for their support.”

The TTC bus and streetcar service cuts are as follows:

7 Bathurst: Weekday service reduced to every 10 minutes at all times.

10 Van Horne: Weekday morning and afternoon peak periods reduced to every 30 minutes.

28 Bayview South: Weekday daytime service reduced to every 30 minutes.

41 Keele: Weekday service operates with articulated buses instead of regular length buses. Service levels were reduced to an unspecified amount.

45 Kipling: End-of-line trip before 3 pm adjusted so customers are dropped off in the Atwell Drive loop.

48 Rathburn: Service reduced during the morning peak period on weekdays to every 22 to 23 minutes.

49 Bloor West: Weekday service reduced in the midday and early evening to every 30 minutes.

50 Burnhamthorpe: Weekday service reduced to every 17 to 18 minutes in peak morning periods and to every 30 minutes in the evenings. Weekend service is reduced to every 30 minutes.

61 Avenue Rd North: Weekday service reduced during morning and afternoon peak periods to every 19 minutes. Midday service is reduced to every 30 minutes.

65/365 Parliament: Buses reversing the direction of travel through The Esplanade and now operate clockwise on the on-street loop via Berkeley Street, The Esplanade, Princess Street, and Front Street West.

74 Mt. Pleasant: Weekday service reduced during the peak periods and in the early evening to every 27 minutes. During the afternoon peak period, service is reduced to every 30 minutes. Weekend service is every 27 minutes.

78 St Andrews: Weekday peak period service reduced to every 30 minutes.

85 Sheppard East: Buses change from regular-length buses to articulated busses on weekends.

86 Scarborough: Shuttle bus operates every 10 minutes from 5:30 to 10 pm (effective November 27).

89 Weston: Weekdays service is reduced to every eight to nine minutes in the mornings, 12 to 13 minutes in midday and the afternoon, and every 11 to 12 minutes in the evenings. Saturday evenings and Sundays, have service every 10 minutes.

97 Yonge: Service reduced to every 30 minutes. There are also several changes to the overlay between Davisville Station and Yonge Boulevard, details of which are on the TTC website.

111 East Mall: Layover time on the north end of the route at Willowridge Road and Richgrove Drive reduced.

122 Graydon Hall: Two additional trips were added in the afternoon peak period around 3 pm.

512 St Clair: Weekday service reduced to every six to seven minutes in the daytime and every eight to nine minutes in the early evenings.

941 Keele Express: Midday service suspended.

925 Don Mills Express: Service suspended all day Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

929 Dufferin Express: Service suspended all day Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

938 Highland Creek Express: All service suspended.

939 Finch Express: Service suspended all day Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

941 Keele Express: Weekday midday service suspended.

943 Kennedy Express: All service suspended. Local service will be restored to pre-express schedules.

953 Steeles East Express: Service suspended weekdays midday and early evening, as well as all-day Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

968 Warden Express: All service suspended. Local service will be restored to pre-express schedules.

985 Sheppard East Express: Service suspended all day Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

The TTC website also lists additional temporary service reductions on 48 other routes but does not provide specifics on the extent of these reductions.