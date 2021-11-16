Toronto's official Christmas tree has arrived at Nathan Phillips Square

The holiday season is officially here in Toronto as the City’s Christmas tree has arrived and will be decorated in the coming weeks.

The 58-foot tree will be decorated alongside a lighting display for the City’s Cavalcade of Lights event to be held later this month. It will be the 55th annual Cavalcade of Lights.

This morning, we welcomed the Christmas tree to Nathan Phillips Square for the holiday season! Standing at 17.67 metres and soon to be decorated with lights and ornaments, I’m so glad that this holiday tradition is here for Torontonians to enjoy. pic.twitter.com/sPerBpxYKU — John Tory (@JohnTory) November 16, 2021

This year’s Cavalcade of Lights will be different from previous events as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The lighting installation will be able to be viewed online to allow more people to tune in virtually. This year’s event will not have the usual fireworks, but promises to be unique. More details about the City’s event will be available on November 23.

“I’m happy to see the City of Toronto’s official Christmas tree arrive to mark the start of the holiday season. Watching the Christmas tree arrive in Nathan Phillips Square and seeing crews working to decorate for the Cavalcade of Lights is another sign of the progress we are making fighting COVID-19. I can’t wait to see the tree lit up later this month and hope it will help fill people with the spirit of the holidays,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release.

The massive tree was delivered from Baldwin, Ontario and will be put in place using two cranes. It will take four hours to put the tree in place, and then the tree will need a few days to settle into position. Once the tree is comfortable in its new spot, and its new celebrity, it will be decorated with more than 300,000 lights and 500 ornaments.

If you weren’t willing to believe it before, believe it now: ’tis the season.