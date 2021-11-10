There's a holiday market coming to the Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo is bringing back its Holiday Marketplace so you can see the animals and get your holiday shopping done in one trip!

The Holiday Marketplace takes place Fridays to Sundays from November 19 to December 19, with additional dates from December 20 to 23. The Holiday Marketplace will be located in the front and Indo-Malayan courtyards.

The market will feature 18 different vendors per date with more than 90 vendors overall. Check out the calendar here to find out when your favourite vendors will be there. There will also be food trucks in attendance for those who like to snack while they peruse.

People who are visiting the zoo for the day can access the holiday market beginning at 2 pm. Anyone wanting to just visit the market can purchase a ticket for $5.50 and access the market starting after 4 pm. If you have tickets to Terra Lumina, you can enter the market at 4 pm before the 6 pm show starts. The Holiday Marketplace will be open until 8 pm.

As of October 25, anyone aged 12 and older must provide proof of vaccination before entering the Toronto Zoo. This applies to the Holiday Marketplace.