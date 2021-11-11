Massive holiday street market coming to Scarborough next month

A massive, 40,000-square-foot holiday market brings food, rides, and Christmas spirit to Scarborough next month.

The Holiday Street Market is returning to the Scarborough Town Centre on December 3 for three festive weeks.

Run by the popular Street Eats Market, the holiday event will feature a marshmallow fire pit lounge, sweet and savoury food trucks, a hot cocoa bar, and a maple syrup sugar shack.

Sip on mulled wine, beer, and cider as you stroll through the market and enjoy the live entertainment. Or, take a seat at the 200-foot-long table and warm up under the heaters.

Beyond the tasty treats, visitors can experience a 35-foot-tall, walk-in Christmas tree — a first in Ontario. Decked out in 50,000 lights, it makes for the perfect holiday photo.

Situated beneath 20,000 twinkling lights and hordes of mistletoe, the Lover’s Lane walkway is the perfect spot to steal a kiss from your sweetheart.

Find the perfect gift at one of the artisan village’s 80+ vendors, and enjoy unlimited winter wonderland rides.

Tickets go on sale on November 15. Entrances are timed to allow for social distancing, but you can spend as much time in the Holiday Street Market as you’d like.

When: Select dates from December 3 to 24

Where: Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Drive, Scarborough

Tickets: Available online starting November 15 | $20 for adults, $15 for youth