From the '20s to to the 2000s, this upcoming Toronto vintage market has it all

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
Sep 6 2022, 8:35 pm
From the '20s to to the 2000s, this upcoming Toronto vintage market has it all
When it comes to fashion, what goes around comes around. And this Toronto vintage market is back this month with an exhibition hall full of one-of-a-kind pieces from different eras.

After a two-year hiatus, TO Vintage Show returned last spring and it’s back at Queen Elizabeth Building, Exhibition Place from September 24 to 25.

“Vintage dealers load up their inventory all summer long so buyers can expect lots of freshly found, quality auction and estate sale pieces at the show,” said Show Manager Catherine Knoll.

Can’t get enough of the ’90s looks? Here, you’re likely to find an amazing array of vintage denim like Levi’s and Wrangler, as well as hoodies, unique T-shirts, and trucker caps from vendors like Adawegamig.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adawegamig/The Store (@adawegamig)

Shop for pieces from over 100 local vendors who’ll be showcasing fashion and accessories from the ’20s all the way to the ’80s.

Items for sale will include vintage lingerie, sweaters, 1950s deadstock bras, cowboy boots and western-wear, streetwear, boyfriend jackets, bridal gowns, 1930s loungewear, parkas, varsity and leather jackets, men’s trench coats, designer luggage from Gucci and Louis Vuitton, and so much more.

Toronto Vintage Clothing Show

And it’s not just fashion.

The Antique and Vintage Market will be running alongside the TO Vintage Show so you can spruce up your space with mid-century pieces, rattan furniture, colourful Pyrex glassware, barware, vintage advertisements, vinyl records, and even Spice Girls memorabilia.

Whichever era you’re into, chances are, you’re likely to find something that will delight your vintage-loving heart.

TO Vintage Show

When: September 24 to 25

Time: TBA

Where: Queen Elizabeth Building, Exhibition Place — 180 Princes’ Boulevard

Price: $15. Sign up here at least 10 days before the show for a $2 discount on your ticket

