The "greatest sneaker show on Earth" is coming to Toronto this month

Shoes are something we all naturally have an interest in. They’re a part of our everyday lives, and we each have a preference when it comes to what we wear on our feet.

“The greatest sneaker show on Earth” is coming to Toronto from September 17 to 18, with over 400 vendors on site. “Sneaker Con” will be loaded with the most “sought after” sneakers and activities, with single-day tickets starting at $31.65, available here.

The kicks event will be housed in Toronto’s Enercare Centre at 100 Princes Boulevard, running from noon to 7 pm all weekend.

Some of the rarest and most coveted shoes in the sneaker world will be available for purchase, and if you’re an owner of a prized shoe, you can even make some money from a lucky buyer.

Scheduled for that weekend is an eBay grail giveaway, eBay Sneaker Live Auctions, a chance to meet your favourite sneaker influencers, and the “Hype is Right Game Show.”

Custom Jordans, Yeezys, and designer collaborations are among the selections featured in the extensive inventory.

If you’re lucky, you may even run into a celebrity who will sign your fresh new kicks.

Lucky fans had the fortune of getting their shoes autographed by none other than NBA champion Dennis Rodman at one of the most recent Sneaker Cons in Salt Lake City, Utah, this month.

If you’re feeling extra lucky, you may even get your hands on a free new pair of sneakers when you spin the digital wheel.

For shoe fanatics, it simply doesn’t get better than an event like this.

Toronto Sneak Convention 2022

Where: Enercare Centre — 100 Princes Boulevard, Unit 1

When: Saturday, September 17 to Sunday, September 18

Hours: Noon to 7 pm

Tickets: $31.65 for one day, $52.35 for both days