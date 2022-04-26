With the fashion crowd currently in the grip of ’90s nostalgia (hello, Fila and Tommy Hilfiger) vintage is more popular than ever. Luckily, the biggest vintage fashion market is back after a two-year hiatus.

If you’re looking for unique pieces to add to your wardrobe, then lace up your Doc Martens, put on your Kangol hat, and head to the Toronto Vintage Clothing Show. Held at Queen Elizabeth Building, the event will take place on May 7 and 8 and will feature over 100 vendors selling a range of expertly curated items from the ’20s to the ’80s.

Expect a wide array of bridal items, swimwear, and ’50s dresses or step up your street style with vintage denim and retro T-shirts.

As for accessories, you’ll feel like a kid in a candy store when it comes to statement jewellery, hats, and eyewear. You’ll also find vintage designer bags if you’re in the mood to splurge.

But there’s more than just fashion.

If you’re looking to transform your home into something more Mad Men-esque, there’s a section for homeware where you can accessorize your pad with antiques, cozy wool blankets, furniture, vintage posters, and kitchenware.

Don’t forget to bring cash but, in case you do, there are ATM machines on site. Masks are recommended and, unfortunately, dogs are not allowed. Check here for more information.

What: Toronto Vintage Clothing Show

When: May 7 to 8

Time: Saturday 12 pm to 6 pm, Sunday 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Building, Exhibition Place, 180 Princes’ Boulevard

Price: $12. Sign up for the email newsletter for a $2 admission discount