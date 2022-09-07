EventsNewsHalloween

BOO! Halloween Haunt spooks its way to Canada's Wonderland this month

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
Sep 7 2022, 4:08 pm
Halloween Haunt Press Release
It’s about to get real spooky again at Canada’s Wonderland, as Halloween Haunt takes over Canada’s favourite theme park from September 23 through October 30. 

Back for its 17th season, the park will be overtaken by “hundreds of monsters roaming the park, eight scare zones, five mazes, eight sinister shows and thrilling night rides,” according to the press release. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Canada’s Wonderland (@canadaswonderland)

This year, attendees can look forward to new attractions, including the Day of the Dead Festival, an event that honours the dead every night during Halloween Haunt, including a musical parade, costumes, specialty food and drinks and a cultural dance and story performance by The Mexicans Folk Ballet.

For those looking to get lost in a haunted maze, check out the Pandemonium maze. It features dark tunnels under a mountain, where “creatures of the pit” will be using “mind-warping tricks and luminescent traps.” Enter at your own risk! 

Additionally, a Freak Show, a Vampire Disco, and a Zombie Marching Band, among others, will be on site. Guests can enjoy all of this over a Haunt menu and a Halloween boo-tique. 

If you’re planning a visit with your family, Camp Spooky is a family-friendly event with scare-free attractions, costume parties, trick-or-treating, and a wide range of Halloween-themed festivities with Snoopy and the entire Peanuts gang, from September 24 to October 30. 

halloween haunt 2022

Camp Spooky Press Release

This year, Halloween Haunt features a little something for everyone, so fear not and immerse yourself in the Halloween event of the season. 

Halloween Haunt

When: September 23 to October 30
Where: Canada’s Wonderland, 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive
Hours: 7 pm to midnight, Saturdays and Sundays 
Tickets: $29.99 for Bring-A-Friend, $44.99 for individual admission, available here

Camp Spooky

When: September 24 to October 30
Where: Canada’s Wonderland, 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive
Hours: 10 am to 5 pm, Saturdays and Sundays
Tickets: Included with regular admission to the park, available here

