Disney on Ice is returning to Toronto with Moana, Rapunzel, and Elsa

Events

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Sep 6 2022, 10:22 pm
@disneyonice/Instagram
After wrapping up shows in Toronto last month, Disney on Ice is set to return this winter for a three-day run.

Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero will return to Scotiabank Arena from February 3 to 5, 2023, with a magical adventure for the whole family.

“Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales when Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into Toronto,” reads a statement.

 

Spend an afternoon or evening with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy, who will help set the stage for “an adventure filled with tales of heroism.”

Beloved Disney characters come to life on ice and viewers can expect appearances from the likes of Moana, who embarks on an action-packed voyage with Maui to save her island. Then follow Anna, Elsa, and Olaf on their quest to protect their kingdom. Dive under the sea with The Little Mermaid, then get tangled in Rapunzel’s world.

 

Get your tickets before they go on sale to the general public by signing up to become a Disney on Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero

When: February 3 to 5, 2023

Time: Friday 7 pm; Saturday 11 am, 3 pm, and 7 pm; Sunday 11 am, 3 pm, and 

Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street

Price: TBA

