Toronto's most stylish day at the races returns this month

Get your chicest hats and flashiest bowties out! The city’s most fashionable summer affair is back after a two-year hiatus with its biggest event yet.

The fourth annual Greenwood Stakes, happening on Saturday, September 10 at Woodbine Racetrack. The exciting afternoon will feature high-stakes horse races, art, live music, delicious food and drinks, and more.

Tickets are on sale now and those with sophisticated styles can even enter a competition to win a big cash prize.

Named in homage to the 19th-century Greenwood Raceway that had its heyday in Toronto’s roaring 20s, this event will bring out the city’s see-and-be-seen crowd and is the perfect way to keep the summer fun going.

The Cup has partnered with Orbiiit for Style Stakes, which will crown the daytime festival’s best-dressed in front of over 1,000 cheering revellers. The winner will receive $1,000 in cash.

Make sure you’re dressed in something you can dance in because Greenwood Stakes will also be showcasing live music by Nikolina & DJ Dijon throughout the day.

You will be working up an appetite as you cheer on your favourites during the eight high-energy horse races during the event. So make sure you’re fueled for the fun by visiting The Parlour Restaurants for its mouth-watering woodfire pizzas and other tasty menu offerings.

Art lovers will also have lots to enjoy at this year’s Greenwood Stakes. Discover iconic murals and framed installations as well as live paintings and performances by a variety of local artists.

Master mixologists will be making delicious cocktails to complete your day out at the races.

When: September 10, 2022

Time: Gates at 12 pm, post at 1 pm

Where: Woodbine Racetrack – 555 Rexdale Boulevard, Etobicoke

Tickets: $65, purchase online

