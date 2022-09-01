EventsSummerDH Community Partnership

Toronto's most stylish day at the races returns this month

Sep 1 2022, 8:19 pm
Ryan Emberley/The Greenwood Stakes
Get your chicest hats and flashiest bowties out! The city’s most fashionable summer affair is back after a two-year hiatus with its biggest event yet.

The fourth annual Greenwood Stakes, happening on Saturday, September 10 at Woodbine Racetrack. The exciting afternoon will feature high-stakes horse races, art, live music, delicious food and drinks, and more.

Tickets are on sale now and those with sophisticated styles can even enter a competition to win a big cash prize.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Named in homage to the 19th-century Greenwood Raceway that had its heyday in Toronto’s roaring 20s, this event will bring out the city’s see-and-be-seen crowd and is the perfect way to keep the summer fun going.

The Cup has partnered with Orbiiit for Style Stakes, which will crown the daytime festival’s best-dressed in front of over 1,000 cheering revellers. The winner will receive $1,000 in cash.

Greenwood Stakes

Greenwood Stakes/greenwoodstakes.com

Make sure you’re dressed in something you can dance in because Greenwood Stakes will also be showcasing live music by Nikolina & DJ Dijon throughout the day.

You will be working up an appetite as you cheer on your favourites during the eight high-energy horse races during the event. So make sure you’re fueled for the fun by visiting The Parlour Restaurants for its mouth-watering woodfire pizzas and other tasty menu offerings.

The Parlour Restaurants

The Parlour Restaurants/greenwoodstakes.com

Art lovers will also have lots to enjoy at this year’s Greenwood Stakes. Discover iconic murals and framed installations as well as live paintings and performances by a variety of local artists.

Master mixologists will be making delicious cocktails to complete your day out at the races.

The Greenwood Stakes 2022

When: September 10, 2022
Time: Gates at 12 pm, post at 1 pm
Where: Woodbine Racetrack – 555 Rexdale Boulevard, Etobicoke
Tickets: $65, purchase online

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

