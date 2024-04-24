SportsHockeySports mediaMaple Leafs

"Tasteless": Toronto Sun receiving heavy backlash for latest Leafs cover page

Al Sciola
Apr 24 2024, 4:00 pm
The Toronto Sun

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are not happy with one of the city’s major publications.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Sun published a front-page story entitled “The Invisible Leaf: When Buds need him most, Mitch Marner pulling his usual playoff disappearing act.”

Accompanying the headline of Steve Simmons’ story was a photo of Marner in team gear with his face erased, making him appear invisible.

Unsurprisingly, the controversial cover has sparked online outrage by Marner’s fans and critics alike.

Some have argued that with the series tied 1-1, it’s too early to throw the winger under the bus.

Others, who agree with Simmons’ assessment of Marner, still view the cover art as disrespectful.

Even a self-proclaimed Leafs hater found the article to be “mean-spirited.”

Meanwhile, some took the opportunity to take shots at Simmons and the tabloid paper.

This is not the first time the Sun has come under fire for its framing of a hockey story. In January, writer Lance Hornby was called out by the Anaheim Ducks organization for referring to Lukas Dostal as a “no-name goalie” in a headline.

And back in 2021, former Leafs GM Kyle Dubas criticized the publication’s use of a cover photo that showed team captain John Tavares on his knees, bloodied while trainers tried to stabilize his neck. It was accompanied by the headline “Captain Crunched.”

As for Marner, the 26-year-old, who has 10 goals, 37 assists and a plus-minus of +8 in 52 career playoff games, will get the chance to prove the naysayers wrong tonight as the Leafs and Bruins square off for Game 3 at Scotiabank Arena.

