Toronto Maple Leafs fans are not happy with one of the city’s major publications.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Sun published a front-page story entitled “The Invisible Leaf: When Buds need him most, Mitch Marner pulling his usual playoff disappearing act.”

Accompanying the headline of Steve Simmons’ story was a photo of Marner in team gear with his face erased, making him appear invisible.

THE INVISIBLE LEAF: When Buds need him most, Mitch Marner pulling his usual playoff disappearing act From @simmonssteve: https://t.co/OdzAPXM3C4 + Cops offer $1M reward total in hunt for top 25 fugitives, via @JaneCStevenson: https://t.co/fEhewhr1lX pic.twitter.com/HE28jyI1qm — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) April 23, 2024

Unsurprisingly, the controversial cover has sparked online outrage by Marner’s fans and critics alike.

Some have argued that with the series tied 1-1, it’s too early to throw the winger under the bus.

It’s been 2 games… the series is tied…. — noneya (@ambermjpontes) April 24, 2024

2 games doesn’t make a series. Way too soon ! — Alleycat27 (@MedhurstAl) April 24, 2024

Others, who agree with Simmons’ assessment of Marner, still view the cover art as disrespectful.

The front page is over the top, but Simmons’ column is fair. — HockeyBusiness (@HockeyBusiness) April 24, 2024

Like, I agree with the narrative, but that presentation is over the top….its mean, and it’s tasteless — Mark Lew (@FOTW85) April 24, 2024

He may not have his best stuff going, but this is such trash. No wonder why players leave or don’t want to sign, it’s 🗑️ like this. Loser paper and loser writers coming up with this junk. — Jason (@jayboytch77) April 24, 2024

Even a self-proclaimed Leafs hater found the article to be “mean-spirited.”

I hate the Leafs but this is such a mean-spirited article. — Lee Ellis (@ThreeStarPet) April 24, 2024

Meanwhile, some took the opportunity to take shots at Simmons and the tabloid paper.

Only thing disappearing is your relevance — Nealer (@Nealerrr) April 24, 2024

Toilet paper. Fake news — jake (@jakebeleafs) April 24, 2024

Steve Simmons has been missing from good journalism for years. — Jay (@morning_jolt) April 24, 2024

This is not the first time the Sun has come under fire for its framing of a hockey story. In January, writer Lance Hornby was called out by the Anaheim Ducks organization for referring to Lukas Dostal as a “no-name goalie” in a headline.

And back in 2021, former Leafs GM Kyle Dubas criticized the publication’s use of a cover photo that showed team captain John Tavares on his knees, bloodied while trainers tried to stabilize his neck. It was accompanied by the headline “Captain Crunched.”

As for Marner, the 26-year-old, who has 10 goals, 37 assists and a plus-minus of +8 in 52 career playoff games, will get the chance to prove the naysayers wrong tonight as the Leafs and Bruins square off for Game 3 at Scotiabank Arena.