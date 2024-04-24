"They showed up": Marchand says Leafs are better than in years past

If there’s one thing Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand understands, it’s playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in the postseason.

Now in his fourth playoff series against the Leafs, the 35-year-old, who has come out on the winning end for the past three, says the current Toronto team is a different beast compared to previous rosters.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Marchand noted that Boston’s Atlantic Division rivals are built for playoff hockey this time around.

“I mean, they’re playing a really good playoff-type game right now. You know, you knew they would. They’re built different than in the past years.”

Part of that is an increase in overall physicality.

“They’re playing a lot more physical, very committed to forechecking, playing very tight defensively,” added Marchand.

And while he often draws animosity from his opponents, the feisty forward also admitted that the Leafs, who outshot the Bruins in Games 1 and 2, are not easy to play against.

“You’ve got to give them credit. They’re one of the top teams for a reason. When you add their offensive ability on top of that, they’re a tough team to play right now, and we’re seeing it,” he explained. “Even the first game, it was a different game than the score. We have to continue to be better. It’s a very tight playoff series, and we knew it was going to be a battle.”

“They showed up; they’re playing for keeps.”

Now tied at one apiece, the series will hit Toronto for the first time tonight when both teams return to action for Game 3.

