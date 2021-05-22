Leafs GM Dubas calls out Toronto Sun for "disgusting" image of Tavares

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has a concussion and suffered a knee injury, following a terrifying incident on the ice at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night.

The knee injury has about a two-week recovery, while the concussion will keep Tavares out indefinitely. He was cleared of all structural damage to his head, neck, and spine at St. Michael’s Hospital, Leafs GM Kyle Dubas confirmed today. He’s now back at home with his family, Dubas added.

“He’s resting at home and recovering, for that we’re thankful,” said Dubas.

But of course it could have been so much worse.

Dubas also took time to call out the Toronto Sun for the image they used of Tavares on the front of their newspaper, which showed Tavares on his knees, bloodied, and trainers trying to stabilize his neck. It was accompanied by the headline “Captain Crunched.”

An image of the Sun’s front page circulated on social media, and angered many Leafs fans — and it appears it also angered the Leafs themselves. Dubas called the photo “disgusting” and said it “crossed the line,” transcribed below by Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston.

Here are the full remarks from Kyle Dubas on the Toronto Sun's cover featuring John Tavares: pic.twitter.com/hRRIivcuVu — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 22, 2021

“As an organization we felt yesterday that the Toronto Sun cover of their newspaper crossed the line and we found the cover to be disgusting,” said Dubas. “We just thought that it was extraordinarily insensitive on the part of the Sun with regards to the photo and the caption that accompanied the situation yesterday. Just a complete lack of compassion and respect on behalf of the Sun towards John and his family, especially for such an upstanding member of our organization and community and his family that had to endure that.”