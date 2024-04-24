Nylander on ice again but Matthews is missing from Leafs' morning skate

William Nylander is once again on the ice for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but there’s suddenly another glaring omission.

When Toronto hit the ice for its morning skate today ahead of Game 3 against the Boston Bruins, star forward Auston Matthews was nowhere to be seen.

However, it seems like Matthews was merely resting, as per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Sounds like Matthews is “taking the option,” and resting this am https://t.co/3X3y2g4t70 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 24, 2024

As per The Hockey News’ David Alter, Nylander was seen taking some drills with Pontus Holmberg and Calle Jarnkrok, with Nick Robertson taking Matthews’ spot on the top line alongside Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi.

Although not an official line rush, per se, William Nylander is doing some drills with Pontus Holmberg and Calle Jarnkrok. Robertson was placeholding for Matthews on the top line. — David Alter (@dalter) April 24, 2024

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe suggested there was a chance that Nylander returns to action tonight, while he stayed on the ice for some extra reps after the skate.

Sheldon Keefe says there “is a chance” William Nylander plays tonight. Acknowledges that he’s still on the ice getting work it. Says right now it’s all about how he feels. — David Alter (@dalter) April 24, 2024

The Nylander news is pretty similar on yesterday’s take from Keefe while the team was travelling back to Toronto.

“Obviously no update today, because not much happening for us here today except for getting ready to travel,” Keefe told TSN’s Mark Masters. “But he’s a possibility for us [on Wednesday], I guess, is all we would say.”

Meanwhile, the Leafs’ other two lines saw Matthew Knies, John Tavares and Mitch Marner form one unit, while Connor Dewar, David Kampf, and Ryan Reaves formed the other.

Lines at Leafs skate Bertuzzi – Robertson – Domi

Knies – Tavares – Marner

Jarnkrok – Holmberg – Nylander

Dewar – Kampf – Reaves

Gregor Rielly – Lyubushkin

Benoit – McCabe

Edmundson – Liljegren

Giordano – Brodie Samsonov starts

Woll

Jones Game 3 tonight @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 24, 2024

After playing in all 82 regular season games, Nylander’s absence from the first two playoff games was surprising, with no real updates on the nature of the injury that kept him out of the lineup.

Toronto dropped their opening match 5-1 against the Bruins but dug in deep for a 3-2 comeback win on Tuesday evening to tie up the series.

Puck drop for Wednesday’s Game 3 is set for 7 pm ET at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 3: Wednesday, April 24, Boston at Toronto, 7 pm ET

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary