Ducks call out Toronto Sun for disrespecting their goalie after Leafs game

Many were surprised to see the Toronto Maple Leafs struggle so hard to beat the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. And while they eventually got it done in overtime, the Leafs netted just two goals out of a whopping 57 shots on goal throughout the tight game.

A show-stopping 55-save performance from 23-year-old Anaheim backup Lukas Dostal was ultimately what kept things close.

Even Toronto forward Auston Matthews, who scored the game-winner in overtime, had to acknowledge his opponent’s magnificent display in net.

“It was a little bit (shocking),” Matthews said of Dostal after the game. “You try and think ‘next one’s going in, next one’s going in,’ but he played a hell of a game and you have to tip your hat to him.”

But it’s not all love between Toronto and Anaheim.

On Friday, Toronto Sun reporter Lance Hornby published a postgame report with the following headline: “Auston Matthews saves day in OT after no-name goalie vexes Maple Leafs.”

Hornby referring to Dostal as a “no-name” seems to have ticked off the Ducks, who later published an X post urging The Sun to “be better.”

“His name is Lukas Dostal. He had 55 saves last night. He was NHL Rookie of the Month in October,” wrote the team’s social media administrator.

In all fairness, the contents of Hornby’s article are not at all disrespectful of the Ducks netminder, with the author making multiple references to his heroics between the pipes.

Nevertheless, plenty of hockey fans (and Leafs fans) have come out in support of Anaheim’s statement.

“Toronto doesn’t claim them,” wrote one X user in reference to The Sun.

Another took the liberty of rewriting the headline with a nod to Dostal’s performance.

“Leafs fan here, Dostal played out of his mind and deserves the respect,” another added.

One Toronto native even thanked the Ducks for putting the publication “in their place.”