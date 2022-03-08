4 Toronto restaurants that are now open for business

In the last few weeks, a bunch of restaurants have opened in Toronto, from new chicken spots to cafes with warm and fresh bagels.

Across the city, more and more eateries are popping up, just in time for warmer weather and spring dates.

That being said, this is the perfect excuse to explore what Toronto’s food scene has to offer. Who knows, maybe you’ll find your new go-to spot.

Here are a few new restaurants that just opened in the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kettlemans Bagel (@kettlemans)



Kettlemans Bagel officially opened its first downtown Toronto location, right in the corner of Bathurst and Niagara, at 33 Bathurst Street on March 3.

Guests can finally get their hands on freshly made deli sandwiches, bagels, salads, spreads, baked goodies, and more.

Address: 33 Bathurst Street, Toronto

Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAKER (@makerpizza)

Toronto’s beloved pizza shop, Maker, opened its newest location at 995 Bloor Street West on March 4.

Address: 995 Bloor Street West, Toronto

Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghost Chicken (@ghostxchicken)

Ghost Chicken is a new spot to open on the city’s Ossington strip, located at 74 Ossington Avenue. The resto serves up some of the hottest fried goodness around, including chicken sandwiches, crispy chicken bites, “Nashville Lollipops,” and more.

Address: 74 Ossington Avenue

Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUICY BIRDS HOT CHICKEN (@juicybirds.to)

The Danforth is now home to a fried chicken eatery. Juicy Birds Hot Chicken is located at 721 Pape Avenue, and they’re bringing the heat to Greektown.

Address: 721 Pape Avenue

Website