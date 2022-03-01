New Toronto fried chicken eatery pops up on the Ossington strip
Mar 1 2022, 10:04 pm
More chicken spots keep popping up across Toronto, and we’re not complaining. Ghost Chicken is the newest spot to open on the city’s Ossington strip.
Located at 74 Ossington Avenue, Ghost Chicken is serving up some of the hottest fried goodness around, including chicken sandwiches, crispy chicken bites, “Nashville Lolipops” and more.
View this post on Instagram
They first appeared in Mississauga, operating out of The Wilcox Gastropub as a pop-up before coming out east and opened their first flagship store in February.
Chicken lovers can order from Ghost Chicken via multiple third-party apps: Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes, DoorDash, and Ritual.
Ghost Chicken
Address: 74 Ossington Avenue, Toronto
Phone: (416) 535-1103