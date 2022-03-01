Toronto's Greektown just got a new spot for Nashville hot chicken

Looking for an exciting chicken spot to check out? The Danforth is the newest home to a fried chicken eatery in Toronto.

Introducing Juicy Birds Hot Chicken located at 721 Pape Avenue – they’re bringing the heat to Greektown.

The food spot offers a ton of fried chicken goodness like its Hot Honey Sandwich, the O.G Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich, and more.

Their menu also shows off their delicious loaded chicken bites poutine, dirty fries, deep-fried pickles and for dessert, cheesecake.

Orders for pick up can be placed online or by giving them a call.

Juicy Birds Hot Chicken

Address: 721 Pape Avenue

Phone: (416) 466-0499

Instagram