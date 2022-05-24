Toronto’s King Street isn’t only home to some popular nightclubs and establishments, almost hidden in plain sight is the city’s most luxurious and exclusive members-only social club.

Right in the area of King Street and Portland Street, you’ll find Clio, the city’s newest private social club for the most elite to lounge, work, and dine.

Annual membership is needed to step indoors the hub and enjoy its amenities.

Since not everyone can get a membership or the chance to dine at this fine establishment, here’s a little peek at what Clio’s restaurant looks like and what it’s serving on the menu:

Interior

Clio’s restaurant, The Rose Bar, is located on the fourth floor of the private club, fitted with stunning chandeliers and retro wall decor that provides an intimate and unique experience.

The space is intimate no matter the time and dimly lit to fit the vibe. Tables are fixed with a cute table lamp that offers just the right amount of lighting as you dine.

Drinks

After you’re seated, start your night off with one of the many delicious alcoholic beverages. The drink list features sparkling, red, and white wines and cocktails.

If you’re looking for something light and citrusy, try the Love Potion. It’s made with Bacardi superior white rum, St. Germain, passion fruit purée, hibiscus and lime juice.

Another refreshing cocktail is the Strawberry Basil Smash made with Tanqueray gin, strawberry purée, basil, and lemon juice.

Once you’ve settled with your drink of choice, it’s time for appetizers.

Appetizers

There is a detailed selection of starters including a Beef Tartare, made with pickled shallot, dill pickles, parmesan crisp, chives, truffles, crème fraîche, and house focaccia.

If you’re a fan of fried calamari, try the Fritto Misto. It’s made using Argentian shrimp, calamari, scallop, tempura greens, and lemon.

These are some pretty filling dishes on their own but if you’re sharing and really want to try their mains, you won’t go wrong with any of the choices.

Mains

We recommend trying the Shrimp Pad Thai and Rigatoni Alla Vodka.

The Shrimp Pad Thai is made with tofu, tamarind, egg, roasted peanuts, chives, lime, pickled beansprout, and sambal. It has just the right amount of kick.

It’s a pretty big bowl, too.

Try the Rigatoni Alla Vodka for a delicious pasta dish. It’s composed ofhouse-made rigatoni pasta, Calabrese chill, san Marzano tomatoes, cream, parmigiana reggiano, and basil.

Ask for extra parmesan, too!

If this is something up your alley and you’re curious to find out more, Clio Toronto’s membership will cost you $2,750 while the international membership comes at $4,000, plus taxes.

But you’ll have to get accepted first.

Clio Toronto

Address: 600 King Street West

Phone: 416-368-8448

Website | Instagram