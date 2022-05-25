5 must try Toronto area food spots that have recently opened
More Toronto food spots? Yes, please! The city never misses when it comes to food offerings and lucky for us, a new hub opens up almost every week.
Whether it’s a quick bite to eat or a late-night outing, Toronto has you covered.
Here are a few restaurants that have opened in Toronto recently that you have to check out:
BAO MAMA
Address: 4419 Sheppard Avenue East
Phone: 905-261-3195
Burger Fiancé
This is the Montreal-based fast food joints first location in Toronto! And they’re vegan.
Address: First Canadian Place, Food Court – 100 King Street West
Phone: 416-504-2997
Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill
New King Street spot for dinner, drinks and entertainment.
Address: 563 King Street West, Toronto
Phone: 437-231-5057
Penne
Pasta and gelato, what more can you ask for?
Address: 2761 Kingston Road
Roses Cocina
Modern North American cuisine and stunning interior.
Address: 111 Princes’ Boulevard, 2nd floo