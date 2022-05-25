5 must try Toronto area food spots that have recently opened

More Toronto food spots? Yes, please! The city never misses when it comes to food offerings and lucky for us, a new hub opens up almost every week.

Whether it’s a quick bite to eat or a late-night outing, Toronto has you covered.

Here are a few restaurants that have opened in Toronto recently that you have to check out:

BAO MAMA

Address: 4419 Sheppard Avenue East

Phone: 905-261-3195

Burger Fiancé

This is the Montreal-based fast food joints first location in Toronto! And they’re vegan.

Address: First Canadian Place, Food Court – 100 King Street West

Phone: 416-504-2997

Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill

New King Street spot for dinner, drinks and entertainment.

Address: 563 King Street West, Toronto

Phone: 437-231-5057

Penne

Pasta and gelato, what more can you ask for?

Address: 2761 Kingston Road

Roses Cocina

Modern North American cuisine and stunning interior.

Address: 111 Princes’ Boulevard, 2nd floo

