5 must try Toronto area food spots that have recently opened

Karen Doradea
May 25 2022, 2:01 pm
More Toronto food spots? Yes, please! The city never misses when it comes to food offerings and lucky for us, a new hub opens up almost every week.

Whether it’s a quick bite to eat or a late-night outing, Toronto has you covered.

Here are a few restaurants that have opened in Toronto recently that you have to check out:

BAO MAMA

 

Address: 4419 Sheppard Avenue East
Phone: 905-261-3195

Website | Instagram

Burger Fiancé

 

This is the Montreal-based fast food joints first location in Toronto! And they’re vegan.

Address: First Canadian Place, Food Court – 100 King Street West
Phone: 416-504-2997

Website | Instagram

Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill

New King Street spot for dinner, drinks and entertainment.

Address: 563 King Street West, Toronto
Phone: 437-231-5057

Website | Instagram

Penne

 

Pasta and gelato, what more can you ask for?

Address: 2761 Kingston Road

Website | Instagram

Roses Cocina

 

Modern North American cuisine and stunning interior.

Address: 111 Princes’ Boulevard, 2nd floo

Website | Instagram

