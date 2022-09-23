Toronto restaurant openings: 6 new places to check out

There was plenty to get excited about this month, especially when it came to food, with a handful of restaurants and bars filling orders for the first time, and a couple more getting back into the swing of things after temporary closures.

Here is a roundup of Toronto’s recent restaurant openings and re-openings.

Open

Located in Toronto’s east end, Inmigrante incorporates South American cuisine from across the continent culminating in an eclectic selection of dishes leaving customers pleasantly surprised.

Address: 1959 Queen Street East

This Brazilian-inspired hot dog joint just soft launched in Etobicoke serving up loaded dogs for take-out and delivery on all third-party food delivery platforms.

Address: 20 Lockport Avenue, Etobicoke

The UK-founded chain announced it would be setting up shop in Canada earlier this year, first in Vancouver and now in Toronto. Pick up a freshly made wrap, warm soup, or house-made salad today from its one and only Toronto location.

Address: 60 John Street, Toronto (inside A&W)

This out-of-this-world immersive concept bar, mimetic of outer space, serves cocktails inspired by the infinite expanse of the universe.

Address: 739 Queen Street West

Re-opened

Kiin has recently re-opened after a two-year, covid-induced hiatus. Power couple owners Nuit Regular and her husband Jeff Regular are also the masterminds behind Pai, Sabai Sabai, and Khao San Road.

Kiin is now taking reservations at a limited capacity and serving a traditional Thai set menu over the coming weeks while it eases back into full service.

Address: 326 Adelaide Street West

Just six weeks after it said farewell to Parkdale, tucked away at 130 Harbord Street (not to be confused with Harbour) is the new Glory Hole, nestled right in the heart of Harbord Village amongst a number of small local cafes and bakeries.

Address: 130 Harbord Street

