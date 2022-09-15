Winterlicious announces dates for its 2023 event

Today the City of Toronto announced dates for Winterlicious 2023, which will take place from January 27 to February 9.

The event will be back after a two-year hiatus, and next year’s promises to cater to everyone, with plenty of restaurants participating to show off Toronto’s varied and distinct culinary scene.

Applications are currently open to vendors, and the deadline to apply is September 29, 2022.

Restaurants will offer various deals throughout the event, from set menus to specials created especially for the occasion.

Unlike last winter, when indoor dining was heavily limited, if not banned altogether, customers are encouraged to dine in and support local culinary talent.

Keep your eyes on Dished for a complete list of participating restaurants.

When: January 27 to February 9, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants

