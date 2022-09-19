In recognition of Truth and Reconciliation Day, which takes place on September 30, 2022, Dished has put together a list of some of Toronto’s most-loved Indigenous-owned and operated restaurants.

It is no secret that Toronto is home to an impressive range of cuisine from all over the world, but perhaps none more significant or long-standing than that of the Indigenous populations.

Toronto’s Indigenous food scene has stagnated over the years, with only one mainstay restaurant in the city’s east end, while others offer pop-up style hours.

Here’s where you can find them in and around the city.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tea_N_Bannock (@tea_n_bannock)



Located on Gerard Street East, you can get your fill of fry bread and local flavours at this restaurant. Most items come with, or on, fry bread. You can try out a popular trapline lunch, or opt for a Navajo taco or bison burger.

Tea N’ Bannock is Toronto’s longest-running Indigenous-owned restaurant, surpassing a decade of service this year, it has truly become a mainstay of First Nations cuisine in the city.

Address: 1294 Gerrard Street East

Phone: 416-220-2915

Instagram

PowWow Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PowWow Cafe (@powwowcafeto)

This Kensington Market spot is incredibly popular for its Pow Wow food offerings. Best known for its tacos served on bannock, and droolworthy scone dogs. It’s currently out of operation until October as they travel across the province catering events along the Pow Pow trail.

Keep an eye out on their social media for updates on their return and opening hours.

Address: 213 Augusta Avenue (temporarily closed)

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nish Dish (@nishdishmarketeria)

Nish Dish, founded upon the traditions of Anishnawbe cuisine, had been operating as a catering business for more than a decade before a standalone restaurant opened up on Bloor Street.

Though it no longer occupies a permanent location in Toronto, it has since returned as a pop-up, most recently at Crawford Lake Conservation Area, where it will stay until October.

At the pop-up, guests are invited to order anything from elk sausage and Seven Sisters salad to wild rice salad or sweet potato salad on the side, with wild rice or wild blueberry pudding for dessert. Drinks on offer include strawberry juice, sweetgrass iced tea, and Moccasin Jo Mohawk roasted coffee.

Nish Dish ingredients are sourced locally and therefore change seasonally alongside its menu.

Address: Crawford Lake Conservation Area — 3115 Conservation Road, Milton

Phone: 416-855-4085

Instagram