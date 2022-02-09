Toronto Police implement road closures ahead of incoming truck convoy

Toronto Police have implemented road closures in response to a TikTok by the co-organizer of the so-called “Freedom Convoy” announcing that they’re headed to Toronto on Wednesday.

Effective immediately, Queen’s Park Circle, from College Street to Bloor Street is closed, Toronto Police tweeted on Wednesday.

“Keeping emergency routes clear and protecting key infrastructure is a priority for officers,” they said.

ROAD CLOSURE: Effective immediately, Queen’s Park Circle, from College Street to Bloor Street.

In response to several social media posts announcing a possible demonstration involving a large number of vehicles, we are taking steps to limit impact on our roads/residents. 1/2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 9, 2022

There will also be an increased police presence, and additional closures can be expected over the coming days, the tweet stated.

Toronto Police advise people to avoid the area “unless absolutely necessary.”

In a TikTok posted on Tuesday night, anti-vaccine mandate protest co-organizer Chris Barber announced that they’re going to “pull up stakes” in Ottawa on Wednesday and head to Toronto.

“Ottawa isn’t working really well with us when it comes to law enforcement,” he said. “I don’t think Toronto’s quite had enough entertainment for this.”

This comes after a weekend of anti-vaccine mandate protests in Toronto. Police made multiple arrests, including one of a poop-flinging protester and a protester who released a smoke bomb.I

In preparation for last weekend’s protest, Toronto police also closed streets surrounding an area known as “hospital row” and added parking restrictions and additional CCTV cameras.