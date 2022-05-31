Earls to open two new restaurants in downtown Toronto

Canadian restaurant chain Earls has announced it will continue to expand across Toronto with two new locations in the downtown area.

Earls King West will be located in the area of King and Portland, taking over the Lee by Susur Lee restaurant space. It’s slated to open in Fall 2023.

Its next opening will be in the Manulife Centre in early 2024. However, these aren’t the only openings coming to Toronto.

The brand previously announced plans to open an Earls Yorkdale location in Spring 2023 and to remodel its King and York location.

“We’ve had such a great response to our brand in the Toronto market and we are incredibly proud to be able to open two more locations in the downtown core and ultimately reach more customers,” said Kristin Vekteris, Chief Brand Officer at Earls Restaurant Group.

“Each downtown location will have a completely distinct design and cater to guests’ needs in those communities. We’re confident our love for the city will shine through our new locations.”

The new locations will offer patio dining and introduce new menu items including a curated wine list. The two new announcements will mark 71 restaurants for the chain across North America.