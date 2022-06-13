This secret all-white party is coming to Toronto next month

The exclusive, top-secret all-white dinner party, Le Dîner en Blanc is coming back to Toronto next month for the first time in two years.

Guests will dine, drink, and dance under the night sky at Le Dîner en Blanc’s new secret location on July 28.

This event is the perfect excuse to dress up, meet new friends and reconnect with old ones.

“After two long years, Le Dîner en Blanc Toronto is finally returning and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Jessica Tan, co-host of Le Dîner en Blanc Toronto.

“This year we’ve got some surprises up our sleeves, all while maintaining that special Diner en Blanc magic we’re known for, so we encourage everyone to register early.”

For this year’s event, the all-white party will feature culinary eats from Chef Patrick Kriss of Alo. Le Dîner en Blanc Toronto’s longtime catering partner, Food Dudes will also participate in the event.

“In collaboration with the Food Dudes, we are developing a menu of elevated picnic comforts that is inspired by the season’s finest ingredients and infused with Alo’s signature contemporary French fine-dining cuisine,” said Chef Kriss.

There are three phases when it comes to participation – the first phase is for members who have participated in the past, the second is for new members referred by phase one attendees, and phase three is for those on the waiting list.

People can sign up now via the Register tab on the official site. Its location will only be revealed until the last minute and guests will have assigned departure locations where they will meet a Dîner en Blanc volunteer.

As Le Dîner en Blanc is a unique event, guests must stay true to tradition and follow a few rules such as dressing elegantly and in white from head to toe, bringing a table, two white chairs, and a white tablecloth, including a picnic basket with fine food and proper dinnerware.

Guests have the option to purchase a catered picnic basket that can be picked up on-site, too. It must be reserved online through Le Dîner en Blanc’s online store.

As for drinks, guests cannot bring their own alcohol but if they want some wine or Champagne, it must be reserved online. Non-alcoholic drinks are allowed.

It’s important to note that guests must leave with all their belongings, leftovers and litter once the event has ended.

You won’t want to miss out on this event. Toronto is one of over 80 cities in 30 countries around the world that host Diner en Blanc events.