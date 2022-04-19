King Street’s beloved taco spot Añejo is expanding across Toronto and they have their eyes set on the city’s Don Mills area.

In an email to Daily Hive, Añejo representatives shared that the location has yet to be announced but Toronto’s Don Mills can expect to get their hands on happy hour deals soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Añejo Restaurant (@anejoyyz)

You might also like: Pennies Toronto now has a gold membership card for all-you-can-eat cheeseburgers

Columbus Café to open 100 locations in Canada by 2025

Toronto's bare market shares struggles with sales and asks for support

The chain made a subtle hint at its new location in an Instagram post where they announced they’ll be switching over to a new account that will house all their future restaurants.

Those familiar with the King Street location know that besides their mouthwatering mains and zesty guacamole, they have Happy Hour specials that offer half-priced tacos and $6 margaritas.

Expect the same great stuff at their new location set to open soon.