Beloved Toronto festival is taking over College Street next week

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Jun 10 2022, 6:06 pm
ValeStock/Shutterstock

Taste of Little Italy is back and will transform Toronto’s College Street community into a massive street festival filled with food, entertainment, and carnival rides.

Mark your calendars because from June 17 to June 19, the heart of Little Italy will become a fun and exciting street festival for all to enjoy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Little Italy (@tolittleitaly)

Attendees will enjoy live music at every turn and on the main stage, enjoy delicious eats on extended patios, try food from multicultural vendors, and explore carnival rides. There will also be a learn-to-skate park if you want to fulfill your childhood dreams.

For the list of entertainment and what to expect, click here.

The event stretches along College Street from Shaw Street to Bathurst Street. It’s free to attend if you’re looking to head outdoors for a stroll.

There’s a little bit of everything for everyone to enjoy!

Taste of Little Italy

When: June 17 to June 19
Where: College Street from Shaw to Bathurst

