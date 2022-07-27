Toronto ranks among top 10 travel destinations on TikTok

With so many celebs in town this summer, it’s no wonder that Toronto has been named the ninth most popular travel destination in the world.
The ranking was created by Bounce, analyzing view counts of travel destination hashtags on TikTok.
#Toronto made it in the top 10 with 17.1 billion views, beating #Madrid which garnered 16 billion views.
Toronto is being recognized for its great restaurants, shopping, and arts scene.
Toronto often ranks high in travel reports. Money.co.uk names the city the second-best Canadian city to move to, while HeyDiscount ranks it as the eighth-best place in the world for shopping.
So which is the most popular travel destination?
According to Bounce, it’s #Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The city garnered 81.8 billion views on TikTok.
Here’s a look at the top 10:
- Dubai
- New York City
- London
- Istanbul
- Paris
- Miami
- Los Angeles
- Chicago
- Toronto
- Madrid
Aside from Toronto, the only Canadian locations that made the top 50 were Montreal, Vancouver, and the province of Quebec.