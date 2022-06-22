Toronto neighbourhood ranked one of the best in Canada for a night out

Toronto is a vibrant city with an equally exciting nightlife. Now, one neighbourhood has been deemed one of the best in Canada for a night out.

Local Nights Out has ranked Toronto’s Upper Beaches as the third-best neighbourhood in Canada for a night out.

Several other neighbourhoods in the city made the top 10, including Chinatown (#5), Brockton Village (#7), and Little Italy (#9). Toronto itself was ranked as the fifth-best city in Canada for a night out.

Stretching from Coxwell Avenue to Victoria Park, the Upper Beaches is home to popular spots like Murphy’s Law, The Beech Tree, The Green Dragon Pub, and Beach Hill Smokehouse.

To determine where you can have the best night out, the publication analyzed online reviews of bars, pubs, theatres, nightclubs, music venues, casinos, comedy clubs, and karaoke joints from tourists and locals.

The rankings are based on the percentage of venues that have a four or five-star rating. The Upper Beaches received a score of 80.8%, while Toronto as a whole earned a 68.1%.

Fairview in Vancouver was deemed the best neighbourhood in Canada for a night out, while Quebec City took the top spot as the best all-around city.