Toronto named one of the top 10 best places in the world for shopping

Shopaholics, now’s your time to shine!

A recent study conducted by UK’s HeyDiscount ranks Toronto as the eighth-best place in the world for shopping. The city shares the spot with Madrid, and no other Canadian city made the cut.

Researchers wanted to find the best locations in the world for all things shopping, so they looked at a bunch of different criteria like the number of shopping malls, boutiques, and fashion stores.

The study reveals Toronto has a whopping 319 shopping locations, 240 fashion shops within 1.6 km (1 mile), 61 shopping malls, 57 boutique stores, and 31 top designer boutiques.

Toronto has almost three times the number of malls than Milan, one of the fashion capitals of the world, but way fewer shopping locations than NYC — 814 less, to be exact.

What is the best city in the world for shopping?

Tokyo nabs the top spot with 1,970 shopping locations and 149 designer boutiques, the most in the entire world.

Here are the top 10 rankings:

1. Tokyo

2. London

3. Paris

4. Singapore

5. Hong Kong

6. Sydney

7. New York

8. Toronto

9. Madrid

10. Boston

What are the worst shopping locations in the world?

Vienna is a popular destination for pastries and all things decadent but HeyDiscount ranks it as the worst city in the world for shopping, because it has so few malls and designer stores.

Munich, Stockholm, Las Vegas, and Antwerp round out the top five.