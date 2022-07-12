Toronto ranks 16th among the best cities for cycling in North America

Toronto has been named the 16th best major cycling city across the continent in PeopleForBikes‘ annual ranking.

The ranking uses a “data-driven program” to evaluate, identify, and compare the best biking cities in North America. Over 1,000 cities were rated in both Canada and the US, the largest collection of cities in the publication’s history.

Toronto placed 16th out of 85 large cities surveyed, and 95th overall out of the 1,105 cities studied.

PeopleForBikes says the primary goal is to focus on youth engagement and to highlight the most prominent bike networks for people looking for the best places to ride across the continent.

The publication says it works with “federal, state, and local officials to make biking better for everyone.”

According to the “Network Score,” Toronto gets high points for its access to retail – specifically, major shopping centres – on a bike. There’s room for improvement when it comes to accessibility to essential services (hospitals and groceries), opportunity (jobs and schools), as well as recreation (parks and trails).

An interactive map courtesy of PeopleForBikes shows high-stress and low-stress areas for bicycling in Toronto, which can be found here.

The coveted number one ranking went to Montreal. The city in Quebec took home the top spot in PeopleForBike’s large city ranking out of 85 North American cities. It’s considered eighth overall out of the 1,105 total cities ranked.

With files from Ty Jadah and Megan Devlin