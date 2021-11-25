New report ranks Toronto as second-best Canadian city to move to

It’s official — Toronto is among the top three cities to move to in all of Canada.

A new report from Money.co.uk ranked the top cities to move to worldwide, and three Canadian cities made the cut: Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal.

On a global level, Calgary ranked 43rd, Toronto 56th, and Montreal 65th.

The factors that determined each city’s position on the list include average annual temperature and precipitation, the number of green spaces and restaurants, average life expectancy, average monthly salary and living costs (excluding rent), average internet speed, and the price of property.

The analysis also noted that the average monthly salary in Toronto is $3,629, while the monthly cost of living for a family of four is only a few bucks lower at $3,612. The city boasts having 7,683 restaurants and an average life expectancy of 82 years.

Earlier this fall, Toronto topped Bloomberg Businessweek’s list of the best cities for working women and also placed 18th in Resonance’s list of the best cities in the world,

If you’re curious about moving out of Canada, the top three cities in the world to move to are Austin, Tokyo, and Charleston, according to Money.co.uk.