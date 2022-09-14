The first restaurant selections have been revealed for the Michelin Guide Toronto and people have some strong reactions.

A total of 74 restaurants made the inaugural Toronto selection.

Twelve were awarded one star: Aburi Hana, Alo, Alobar Yorkville, Don Alfonso 1890, Edulis, Enigma Yorkville, Frilu, Kaiseki Yu-zen Hashimoto, Osteria Giulia, Quetzal, Shoushin, Yukashi.

One only restaurant in Toronto received two stars: Sushi Masaki Saito.

The Twitter reactions to the restaurant picks sparked some pretty strong opinions.

One user laughed at Aburi Hana and its expensive plates. “Pure gimmick and shit food for $380 a plate, please,” they wrote.

Then there’s user @pseudeauriche who didn’t criticize the food at Alo so much as the “snooty” diners.

Actor Ali Momen chimed in to say he wasn’t surprised to see Alo get a star. “Alo was expected!”

One user spoke up and said how Fat Pasha, the Middle Eastern eatery in the Annex, should have received one star and not just a Bib Gourmand.

On a more positive note, there are plenty of people who think highly of Edulis, a cozy spot on the west end serving elevated Canadian dishes. User @EustaceStJames raved about the restaurant’s “great service, great ambiance, great drinks, and most importantly, great food.”

Toronto resident David Fleischer took to Twitter to complain about one-star restaurant Frilu’s tasting menu. He says the restaurant does not allow flexibility for those with dining restrictions.

Frilu is in my neighborhood and I always want to try it but the tasting menu doesn’t seem to allow flexibility when you have dining restrictions.

Meanwhile, user @Her0fCanada appears turned off by the outrageously expensive price point (it’s over $500 a head) at Sushi Masaki Saito.

When Sushi Masaki Saito received its stars, the website crashed due to high volume, as one user pointed out.

What do you think of the Michelin Guide restaurant picks? Let us know in the comments below.